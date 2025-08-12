A General Dynamics Information Technology study has found that federal agencies are prioritizing investments in zero trust and artificial intelligence as they work to secure, scale and modernize operations at the edge.

Federal Edge Adoption Hinges on Cybersecurity

GDIT said Monday that it polled 200 federal technology leaders from civilian, defense and intelligence agencies for the Edge Factor study and found that 52 percent of respondents identified advanced cybersecurity as a top investment priority in the next three to five years.

Meanwhile, 49 percent of respondents said they consider zero trust adoption for edge environments as their top priority for investments over the next three to five years.

“Edge computing is transforming how missions are executed, but its potential depends on security,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.

“Agencies need to secure the edge to operate faster in more dynamic environments. The agencies that get this right will be positioned to lead in the next era of mission operations,” added Gianni.

Artificial Intelligence at the Edge

GDIT found that 21 percent of federal tech leaders said their organizations are now investing in AI for edge processing.

The study showed that 43 percent of respondents said their agencies plan to invest in AI-powered edge processing in the next three to five years to scale operations at the edge and facilitate rapid decision-making.

Nearly 50 percent of respondents said they consider real-time decision making as a top factor for driving edge adoption.

According to the study, 78 percent of federal tech executives said their agencies are having difficulty integrating legacy and emerging technologies and 68 percent of respondents identified workforce readiness as a major challenge to edge adoption.