in News, Technology

GDIT Study: Agencies Are Making Investments in Zero Trust, AI for Edge Environments

Ben Gianni / General Dynamics Information Technology
Ben Gianni. The GDIT chief technology officer said the potential of edge computing depends on security.
Ben Gianni SVP and CTO GDIT

A General Dynamics Information Technology study has found that federal agencies are prioritizing investments in zero trust and artificial intelligence as they work to secure, scale and modernize operations at the edge.

Federal Edge Adoption Hinges on Cybersecurity

GDIT said Monday that it polled 200 federal technology leaders from civilian, defense and intelligence agencies for the Edge Factor study and found that 52 percent of respondents identified advanced cybersecurity as a top investment priority in the next three to five years.

Meanwhile, 49 percent of respondents said they consider zero trust adoption for edge environments as their top priority for investments over the next three to five years.

“Edge computing is transforming how missions are executed, but its potential depends on security,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT. 

“Agencies need to secure the edge to operate faster in more dynamic environments. The agencies that get this right will be positioned to lead in the next era of mission operations,” added Gianni.

Artificial Intelligence at the Edge

GDIT found that 21 percent of federal tech leaders said their organizations are now investing in AI for edge processing.

The study showed that 43 percent of respondents said their agencies plan to invest in AI-powered edge processing in the next three to five years to scale operations at the edge and facilitate rapid decision-making.

Nearly 50 percent of respondents said they consider real-time decision making as a top factor for driving edge adoption.

According to the study, 78 percent of federal tech executives said their agencies are having difficulty integrating legacy and emerging technologies and 68 percent of respondents identified workforce readiness as a major challenge to edge adoption.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Guidehouse logo
Guidehouse logo. Guidehouse has joined the Treasury Department’s Financial Management QSMO Marketplace.
Guidehouse Added to Treasury’s Financial Management QSMO Marketplace
Logo / parsons.com
Parsons logo. The US Army awarded Parsons a $30 million recompete C5ISR radar engineering contract.
Army Awards Parsons Recompete C5ISR Radar Engineering, Prototyping Contract