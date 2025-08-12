Parsons secured a potential five-year, $30 million recompete contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center to provide development engineering and prototyping services to enhance command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance radar capabilities.

Parsons’ C5ISR Contract Scope

In a press release published Monday, Parsons said it will support program management, systems engineering, modeling and simulation, development, testing, integration, analysis, and prototype development and fabrication efforts, building on its work over the past three years under the previous C5ISR contract. Under the latest award, the company will also continue delivering capabilities and on-site support focused on research, development, test and evaluation of technologies and techniques that can be integrated into existing or developmental ground-based and airborne radar systems to improve their performance, functionality and survivability.

“This mission-critical program enables the U.S. Army to anticipate and prepare for threats from near-peer adversaries and provides cutting-edge radar solutions that advance Department of Defense priorities and protect national security,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence for Parsons. “Our trusted engineering team will provide high-level engineering and prototyping support for the U.S. Army and other mission partners, expanding Parsons’ radar engineering capabilities while delivering complex, state-of-the-art tools, technologies, and systems that support the Army’s radar mission areas.”

The recompete contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods.