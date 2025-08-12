in Contract Awards, Defense And Intelligence, News

Army Awards Parsons Recompete C5ISR Radar Engineering, Prototyping Contract

Logo / parsons.com
Parsons logo. The US Army awarded Parsons a $30 million recompete C5ISR radar engineering contract.
Prototyping services

Parsons secured a potential five-year, $30 million recompete contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center to provide development engineering and prototyping services to enhance command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance radar capabilities.

Parsons’ C5ISR Contract Scope

In a press release published Monday, Parsons said it will support program management, systems engineering, modeling and simulation, development, testing, integration, analysis, and prototype development and fabrication efforts, building on its work over the past three years under the previous C5ISR contract. Under the latest award, the company will also continue delivering capabilities and on-site support focused on research, development, test and evaluation of technologies and techniques that can be integrated into existing or developmental ground-based and airborne radar systems to improve their performance, functionality and survivability.

“This mission-critical program enables the U.S. Army to anticipate and prepare for threats from near-peer adversaries and provides cutting-edge radar solutions that advance Department of Defense priorities and protect national security,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence for Parsons. “Our trusted engineering team will provide high-level engineering and prototyping support for the U.S. Army and other mission partners, expanding Parsons’ radar engineering capabilities while delivering complex, state-of-the-art tools, technologies, and systems that support the Army’s radar mission areas.”

The recompete contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Ben Gianni / General Dynamics Information Technology
Ben Gianni. The GDIT chief technology officer said the potential of edge computing depends on security.
GDIT Study: Agencies Are Making Investments in Zero Trust, AI for Edge Environments
CGI Federal logo / cgi.com
CGI publishes blog post on mature AI ecosystem
CGI Says Organizations Must Treat AI as Part of Ecosystem