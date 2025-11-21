The government arm of cybersecurity asset management firm Axonius has named Melinda Rogers, former chief information officer at the Department of Justice, to the board of directors and appointed current board member Robert Skinner as chairman.

Axonius said Tuesday Skinner, a three-time Wash100 awardee, will succeed Ray Johnson as board chairman of Axonius Federal Systems.

In 2021, Axonious launched AFS as a wholly owned subsidiary to meet the security requirements of U.S. federal agencies.

What Will Be Robert Skinner’s Focus as AFS Chairman?

“I am honored to step into the Chairman role and build on the incredible foundation Ray Johnson established for AFS. Given today’s threat landscape, helping our federal partners achieve true visibility across their complex environments is not just a technical advantage – it is a mission imperative. My focus will be on ensuring AFS remains focused on mission success and the security of our nation,” said Skinner.

Skinner is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general who served as director of the Defense Information Systems Agency from 2021 to 2024.

“As we enter our next chapter of growth, I am thrilled to have a leader of Bob Skinner’s caliber step into the Chairman role to guide our continued expansion and mission impact,” said Axonius co-founder and CEO Dean Sysman.

Who Is Melinda Rogers?

In June, Rogers joined Microsoft as partner for Customer Voice, Office 365 Enterprise and Cloud, focusing on defense, intelligence, federal civilian and defense industrial base sectors.

She previously served as CIO and chief information security officer at DOJ, where she led the department’s IT and cybersecurity organization with over 115,000 employees.

Her industry career included leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Equifax and NationsBank.

The George Mason University graduate holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Emory University.

“Melinda’s experience with the DOJ has given her a unique perspective on the entire federal technology ecosystem,” said Sysman. “Her joining the AFS Board validates that a comprehensive asset platform is fundamental to the future of national security and signals our commitment to being the trusted partner for every government agency.”