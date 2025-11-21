in DOD, News, Technology

EdgeTI, Sabel Systems Expand Partnership to Advance Digital Engineering for Defense Sector

Shawn Purvis / Sabel Systems
Shawn Purvis. The CEO of Sabel Systems commented on the company’s expanded partnership with EdgeTI.
Shawn Purvis CEO Sabel Systems

Edge Total Intelligence and Sabel Systems will advance the deployment of digital engineering and digital twin platforms across vehicle defense manufacturing, maritime and other warfighting domains under an expanded strategic partnership.

EdgeTI said Thursday the partnership will combine Sabel’s expertise in systems engineering and defense research and development with EdgeTI’s edgeCore platform and newly acquired Austal digital assets to deliver secure digital twins designed to support government and allied defense modernization and acquisition objectives.

“Sabel has long focused on making digital engineering a reality that delivers tangible outcomes across the weapon systems development lifecycle,” said Sabel Systems CEO Shawn Purvis.

“Our strategic partnership with EdgeTI furthers this critical goal by enabling factory-to-fleet solutions that give our government and allied partners measurable readiness, immediate return on investment, and cost saving benefits,” added Purvis, a four-time Wash100 awardee.

How Will the EdgeTI-Sabel Systems Partnership Support the Defense Industrial Base?

The EdgeTI-Sabel Systems partnership seeks to expand the deployment of EdgeTI’s edgeCore platform by leveraging Sabel’s engineering expertise to unify data and support automated decision-making across the asset lifecycle. 

The collaboration aims to streamline acquisition processes and enhance digital-twin capabilities for naval shipyards and field manufacturing while promoting Industry 4.0 practices through Internet of Things, automation, robotics and artificial intelligence-enabled analytics. 

The companies are planning pilot programs for naval shipyards and field-manufacturing demonstrators; developing domain-specific digital-twin templates; and establishing key performance indicators associated with quality, production throughput and sustainment readiness.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Mark Kavanaugh
Mark Kavanaugh. The executive said the collaboration with Axiom strengthens KBR’s role in enabling human space exploration.
KBR, Axiom Space Complete Thermal Vacuum Test of Artemis III Spacesuit
Axonius Federal Systems logo
Axonius logo. Axonius Federal Systems has appointed Melinda Rogers to the board and Robert Skinner as chairman.
Axonius Federal Systems Adds Melinda Rogers to Board, Names Robert Skinner Chairman