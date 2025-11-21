Edge Total Intelligence and Sabel Systems will advance the deployment of digital engineering and digital twin platforms across vehicle defense manufacturing, maritime and other warfighting domains under an expanded strategic partnership.

EdgeTI said Thursday the partnership will combine Sabel’s expertise in systems engineering and defense research and development with EdgeTI’s edgeCore platform and newly acquired Austal digital assets to deliver secure digital twins designed to support government and allied defense modernization and acquisition objectives.

“Sabel has long focused on making digital engineering a reality that delivers tangible outcomes across the weapon systems development lifecycle,” said Sabel Systems CEO Shawn Purvis.

“Our strategic partnership with EdgeTI furthers this critical goal by enabling factory-to-fleet solutions that give our government and allied partners measurable readiness, immediate return on investment, and cost saving benefits,” added Purvis, a four-time Wash100 awardee.

How Will the EdgeTI-Sabel Systems Partnership Support the Defense Industrial Base?

The EdgeTI-Sabel Systems partnership seeks to expand the deployment of EdgeTI’s edgeCore platform by leveraging Sabel’s engineering expertise to unify data and support automated decision-making across the asset lifecycle.

The collaboration aims to streamline acquisition processes and enhance digital-twin capabilities for naval shipyards and field manufacturing while promoting Industry 4.0 practices through Internet of Things, automation, robotics and artificial intelligence-enabled analytics.

The companies are planning pilot programs for naval shipyards and field-manufacturing demonstrators; developing domain-specific digital-twin templates; and establishing key performance indicators associated with quality, production throughput and sustainment readiness.