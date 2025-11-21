in News, Space, Technology

KBR, Axiom Space Complete Thermal Vacuum Test of Artemis III Spacesuit

Mark Kavanaugh
Mark Kavanaugh. The executive said the collaboration with Axiom strengthens KBR’s role in enabling human space exploration.
Mark Kavanaugh President, Defense, Intel & Space, KBR

KBR and Axiom Space have conducted the first uncrewed thermal vacuum test of the next-generation spacesuit being developed for NASA’s Artemis III lunar mission.

What Did the Test on NASA’s Next-Gen Spacesuit Demonstrate?

During the evaluation, the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or AxEMU, Pressure Garment, currently in the critical design phase, was exposed to the extreme temperatures and vacuum conditions it will face on the moon, KBR said Thursday. The test, run inside KBR’s Aerospace Environment Protection Laboratory in San Antonio, Texas, gathered data on the suit’s thermal behavior and newly incorporated protective materials.

The milestone builds on the team’s first dual-suit run at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory. KBR and Axiom are currently in the final integration testing phase at the NBL.

Why Is the AxEMU Test Significant for Artemis III?

Artemis III will require astronauts to operate at the lunar south pole, where extreme cold, rapid thermal transitions and extended shadowed regions demand more capable protection than legacy suits.

“This successful test produced data to inform the AxEMU’s performance and readiness for operational use on the lunar surface,” said Russell Ralston, general manager of extravehicular activity at Axiom Space.

How Is KBR Supporting the AxEMU Program?

KBR’s involvement comes through NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services contract, which tasks the industry with designing and maturing the next generation of EVA systems.

“KBR is proud to partner with Axiom Space on this major milestone in preparing for humanity’s return to the moon,” said Mark Kavanaugh, president for defense, intel and space at KBR. “This achievement reflects KBR’s position as a leader in human spaceflight innovation and our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions that advance NASA’s Artemis program. Our expertise and collaboration with Axiom Space continue to strengthen KBR’s role in enabling the future of human exploration beyond Earth.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Adel Al-Saleh
Adel Al-Saleh, board member at Belden. Al-Saleh currently serves as CEO of SES.
SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh Joins Belden Board of Directors
Shawn Purvis / Sabel Systems
Shawn Purvis. The CEO of Sabel Systems commented on the company’s expanded partnership with EdgeTI.
EdgeTI, Sabel Systems Expand Partnership to Advance Digital Engineering for Defense Sector