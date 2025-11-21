KBR and Axiom Space have conducted the first uncrewed thermal vacuum test of the next-generation spacesuit being developed for NASA’s Artemis III lunar mission.

What Did the Test on NASA’s Next-Gen Spacesuit Demonstrate?

During the evaluation, the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or AxEMU, Pressure Garment, currently in the critical design phase, was exposed to the extreme temperatures and vacuum conditions it will face on the moon, KBR said Thursday. The test, run inside KBR’s Aerospace Environment Protection Laboratory in San Antonio, Texas, gathered data on the suit’s thermal behavior and newly incorporated protective materials.

The milestone builds on the team’s first dual-suit run at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory. KBR and Axiom are currently in the final integration testing phase at the NBL.

Why Is the AxEMU Test Significant for Artemis III?

Artemis III will require astronauts to operate at the lunar south pole, where extreme cold, rapid thermal transitions and extended shadowed regions demand more capable protection than legacy suits.

“This successful test produced data to inform the AxEMU’s performance and readiness for operational use on the lunar surface,” said Russell Ralston, general manager of extravehicular activity at Axiom Space.

How Is KBR Supporting the AxEMU Program?

KBR’s involvement comes through NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services contract, which tasks the industry with designing and maturing the next generation of EVA systems.

“KBR is proud to partner with Axiom Space on this major milestone in preparing for humanity’s return to the moon,” said Mark Kavanaugh, president for defense, intel and space at KBR. “This achievement reflects KBR’s position as a leader in human spaceflight innovation and our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions that advance NASA’s Artemis program. Our expertise and collaboration with Axiom Space continue to strengthen KBR’s role in enabling the future of human exploration beyond Earth.”