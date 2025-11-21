SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh Joins Belden Board of Directors

Belden has added SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh to its board of directors. Al-Saleh brings to the role over 30 years of leadership experience in the IT sector, the St. Louis, Missouri-headquartered company said Wednesday.

What is Adel Al-Saleh’s Professional Background?

Al-Saleh has served as CEO of SES since February 2024. Before SES, he led as CEO of T-Systems, a division of Deutsche Telekom. Prior to T-Systems, he was the CEO of Northgate Information Solutions. His background also includes executive leadership positions at IMS Health and IBM.

In addition to Belden, Al-Saleh also serves as a board member for BT and a member of the management board of Deutsche Telekom.

“We are excited to welcome Adel Al-Saleh to Belden’s board of directors,” Ashish Chand, president and CEO of Belden, commented. “His impressive executive leadership experience leading technology transformations will provide enormous value to Belden.”

Al-Saleh holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Florida Atlantic University.

What Does Belden Offer?

Belden Inc. provides connection technologies for customers across global markets. The company has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.