AEVEX Names Murali Krishnan Chief Growth Officer

AEVEX has named Murali Krishnan as chief growth officer

Krishnan joins the company from Northrop Grumman

Krishnan’s experience is expected to support AEVEX’s expansion in unmanned systems and mission solutions

AEVEX has named Murali Krishnan as its new chief growth officer , who will lead the company’s growth strategy as it expands its portfolio of unmanned systems, advanced mission solutions and technology-enabled defense capabilities.

What Will Murali Krishnan Oversee at AEVEX?

AEVEX said Tuesday that as chief growth officer, Krishnan’s responsibilities include leading efforts related to growth planning, customer relationships and long-term market expansion.

“Murali is an exceptional leader with a strong combination of operational experience, deep technical understanding, and proven success guiding large-scale growth across the defense technology sector,” Roger Wells, chief executive officer of AEVEX.

“His strategic mindset, customer-centric leadership style, and track record of delivering results in highly complex mission environments will be pivotal as AEVEX continues to expand its capabilities and deliver next-generation solutions to our customers,” Wells added.

What Experience Does Krishnan Bring to the Role?

Krishnan joins AEVEX from Northrop Grumman Space Systems, where he most recently served as sector vice president and general manager of the Payload and Ground Systems Division , overseeing a broad portfolio of national security, defense and civil space programs.

Before joining Northrop Grumman, Krishnan held several senior leadership positions at L3Harris Technologies , including president of the Electro Optical Sector within Integrated Mission Systems and vice president and general manager of the ISR business unit.

Earlier in his career, he held executive program management roles at Raytheon across its Integrated Defense Systems and Missile Systems organizations. Also, he worked as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company, focusing on strategy development, operational improvement, cost reduction and mergers and acquisitions.

What Is AEVEX?

AEVEX is a defense technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys autonomous systems and mission solutions for U.S. and allied defense customers. Its portfolio includes unmanned platforms, precision strike capabilities, advanced autonomy, navigation technologies and intelligence services designed to support operations in contested and complex environments.