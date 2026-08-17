The U.S. Army has awarded Boeing an Apache component support contract modification

The contract’s total face value is now $1.13 billion following the modification

The award will cover repairs, equipment support and supply chain activities

Boeing has received a $636.1 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to provide performance-based logistics support for Apache helicopter airframe components . The Department of War said Friday the award raises the contract’s total face value to $1.13 billion.

What Does the Apache Support Contract Cover?

The contract modification covers depot-level repair of complex components, system component support and supplies for unique consumable items. Boeing will also provide test equipment support, supply and retrograde transmission infrastructure, obsolescence management and supply chain management.

The modification follows the $116.7 million Apache logistics support contract Boeing received in April 2024 and the $101.6 million modification awarded in March 2025.

What Are the Contract Details?

The Army obligated $506.3 million in fiscal 2026 working capital funds at the time of the award. Boeing will perform the work in Mesa, Arizona, with completion expected by April 30, 2029. Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is overseeing the contract.

What Other Military Sustainment Work Has Boeing Won?

The latest award adds to Boeing’s broader portfolio of military aircraft sustainment work. In March, the company received a $900 million Air Force contract to provide life-cycle avionics sustainment and support for the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft. The 10-year contract covers hardware and software sustainment, systems engineering, logistics support, program management and other services through March 2036.