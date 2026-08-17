L3Harris has opened a maritime production facility in Rhode Island

The site marks a $6 million investment in undersea training systems

The 2026 Navy Summit will discuss AI, digital engineering, shipbuilding and more

L3Harris Technologies has opened a 50,000-square-foot maritime production facility at ProvPort in Providence, Rhode Island, to design, build and deliver undersea training systems to the U.S. Navy and allied forces .

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The company said Wednesday the facility’s opening marks the completion of a $6 million investment in the site.

What Is the Purpose of the Rhode Island Facility?

The Providence site will produce advanced undersea training systems for the Navy and allied forces. The facility will also strengthen Rhode Island’s undersea warfare industrial base through local partnerships, port operations and specialized maritime services, including work with Waterson Terminal Services to support offshore wind cable management using local longshoremen expertise.

Nino DiCosmo , president of maritime, space and mission systems at L3Harris, said the facility positions the company to meet growing demand for undersea training and readiness.

“The demand for undersea training and readiness has never been greater, and this facility ensures we are positioned to meet that demand with the speed and scale our customers require,” DiCosmo said. “ProvPort gives us a strategic advantage with its prime location and access to a highly skilled maritime workforce, and we are proud to deepen our commitment to Rhode Island.”

L3Harris has operated in Rhode Island since 1991, where its Ashaway facility produces undersea sensor systems and military sonar for the Navy.

What Other Navy & Defense Contracts Has L3Harris Recently Secured?

The Rhode Island facility opening follows several other recent developments for L3Harris tied to Navy and broader national security priorities. In February, the company received a full-rate production contract for communications systems from General Dynamics Electric Boat, under which it will deliver 26 shipsets for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines . The systems are designed to enhance situational awareness and communication across submarine crews.

The Space Development Agency also awarded L3Harris and Sierra Space a combined $1.75 billion in prototype agreements to deliver 36 Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 space vehicles for the Tracking Layer of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

Separately, L3Harris received a follow-on contract worth up to $499.6 million to continue supporting the Missile Defense Agency’s Flight Test Airborne Sensors program , along with a $614 million contract to provide logistics support for the Suite of Integrated Radio Frequency Countermeasures system in support of U.S. Special Operations Command.