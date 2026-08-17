TDSI will deliver 400 Minerva imagers for the Marine Corps’ ACV-P and ACV-C combat vehicles

The Minerva system combines a long-wave infrared sensor and a daylight camera in one housing

Minerva is also being evaluated for the Army’s XM30 next-generation combat vehicle program

The U.S. Marine Corps has ordered more than 400 SharpView Dual Camera-Minerva imagers from Thales subsidiary Thales Defense & Security Inc., or TDSI. The contract will support the service’s combat vehicle modernization initiative, Thales said Tuesday.

What Is the Minerva Imaging System?

The Minerva imagers are designed to provide clear imagery and situational awareness, allowing crews to operate in darkness, dust, smoke, glare, adverse weather and other demanding environments. The ruggedized system combines thermal and visible imaging in a single sensor for combat vehicles.

Which Marine Corps Vehicles Will Receive the Imagers?

The order is intended for the service’s Amphibious Combat Vehicle Personnel and Command variants, or ACV-P and ACV-C. The Minerva imagers will be integrated with the vehicles’ existing camera systems, adding dual-band imaging capabilities to support crews in changing operational conditions.

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Chris Beauparant , vice president of sensors and missile systems at TDSI, said the system can provide crews with additional battlefield information while using an existing technology rather than developing a new system.

“The Minerva camera delivers a significant operational advantage by giving crews a more complete picture of the battlefield, helping them identify hazards sooner, maneuver more effectively, and operate with greater confidence,” said Beauparant.

Where Else Is Minerva Being Used?

The Army is evaluating the Minerva system under its XM30 program, which seeks to replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle with a next-generation mechanized infantry combat vehicle . The XM30 is designed to enhance survivability, mobility and operational flexibility while providing greater crew protection and situational awareness.

The service plans to procure more than 100 XM30 vehicles over the coming years, including 19 vehicles in fiscal 2027.