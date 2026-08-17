LexisNexis has received GSA call order to support Login.gov’s identity verification program

The award expands LexisNexis’ role across all three Login.gov functional areas

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government CEO and Wash100 Award winner Haywood Talcove said his organization is proud to support the mission of Login.gov

LexisNexis Risk Solutions said it has been awarded a call order by the General Services Administration to support the next generation of Login.gov ‘s remote identity proofing initiative .

Issued under an existing blanket purchase agreement, the award expands LexisNexis’ role across all three functional areas of Login.gov ‘s identity verification program.

What Does the GSA Call Order Cover?

The award for the first two functional areas are valued at approximately $55 million and cover document authentication, validation and biometric identity verification. A separate $163 million award for functional area 3 will provide identity resolution, attribute validation, behavioral intelligence and fraud detection capabilities.

The awards support Login.gov’s efforts to create a modern identity proofing ecosystem for federal digital services.

Login.gov serves as the federal government’s centralized account for accessing programs, benefits and services. The expanded capabilities are intended to help agencies strengthen fraud prevention while preserving accessibility, privacy and a streamlined user experience.

What Did LexisNexis’ Haywood Talcove Say About the Award?

“Identity is foundational to how people engage with government in a digital-first world,” said Haywood Talcove , CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

“As agencies expand digital access to benefits programs and services, identity verification plays a critical role in ensuring security and accessibility work together,” Talcove added.

He said LexisNexis Risk Solutions is “honored to support Login.gov’s mission” and help agencies provide secure and reliable digital experiences.

The effort is expected to strengthen digital trust as federal agencies continue expanding online access to government services.