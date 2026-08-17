Parsons has received its first task order under DTRA’s CTRIC IV contract vehicle

The award strengthens partner-nation chemical threat capabilities in Southeast Asia

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Parsons has received the first task order under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Integration Contract IV, or CTRIC IV, vehicle to support chemical security training across Southeast Asia.

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The company said Thursday the task order was awarded by DTRA to support the agency’s global threat reduction directorate.

What Is the Scope of the DTRA Task Order?

Under the task order, Parsons will design and deliver chemical security training across Southeast Asia, working to strengthen partner-nation capabilities in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The effort includes training courses, workshops and exercises intended to enhance preparedness, detection and response to chemical threats.

The program supports U.S. Pacific Command priorities by strengthening partner-nation capacity to monitor and secure chemical materials of concern, with the goal of reducing risk and improving collective security outcomes.

Martin Boson , president of engineered systems for Parsons, said the award reflects the company’s long-standing partnership with DTRA and its commitment to advancing global threat reduction programs.

“By delivering scalable solutions, training, and mission support, we are helping allied nations strengthen detection, response, and mitigation capabilities while supporting broader security objectives in Southeast Asia,” Boson added.

What Other Contracts Has Parsons Recently Secured?

The CTRIC IV task order follows several other recent contract awards for Parsons, including a potential $184 million contract to support the Department of the Navy’s Intelligence Carry-On Program . The company also received a potential five-year, $125 million task order from the U.S. Army to provide research, development and technical services for the service’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory .