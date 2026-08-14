The U.S. Air Force has awarded Parsons a task order to provide full life cycle support under the Air Base Air Defense contract

The company will provide services from integration to operational transition in the Europe-Air Forces Africa region

The contract is worth up to $70 million, with a four-year period of performance

Parsons announced Thursday that it has secured a $70 million ceiling task order from the U.S. Air Force to support integration, testing, fielding, maintenance and operational transition under the service’s Air Base Air Defense contract. The effort is meant to support the air forces of the U.S. in the Europe-Air Forces Africa region.

“Parsons is honored to continue supporting the U.S. Air Force’s critical force protection mission across Europe and Africa,” said Mike Kushin, president of Parsons’ Defense and Intelligence business. “This award reflects our proven ability to integrate and operationalize exquisite defense capabilities in complex, fluid environments. By expanding our role on the ABAD program, we will help strengthen the readiness, resilience, and protection of U.S. and allied forces throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA theater.”

What Will Parsons Do Under the ABAD Contract Task?

Work under the task order will focus on point defense systems intended to protect personnel, aircraft, military installations and other assets against aerial threats.

The award carries a four-year period of performance that includes three 12-month option periods. The task order builds on Parsons’ existing work supporting the ABAD mission for the Air Force.

What Other Contract Awards Has Parsons Recently Secured?

The ABAD contract is not the only project that Parsons has landed this month. On Tuesday, the company said that it was chosen for the $40 million Non-Kinetic Effects contract, which involves developing new electronic warfare technologies that will be used in national security missions in contested environments.

In June, the Air Force Research Laboratory awarded Parsons a $73 million contract to provide research and development and operations and maintenance support to the second iteration of the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance program. It was the company’s fourth GARDEM contract in 2026.