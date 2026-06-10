Parsons has secured a $73 million AFRL contract to support the GARDEM 2 program

The award brings Parsons’ total GARDEM contract wins in 2026 to $218 million

Parsons is planning to transition capabilities to its LAMP platform to speed deployment and reduce costs

Parsons said Tuesday it has received a $73 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to support the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance program , or GARDEM.

The Air Force’s GARDEM program reflects ongoing efforts to modernize command and control, space and ISR capabilities for future missions. Learn how leaders are advancing these priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Register now.

What Work Will Parsons Perform Under the Contract?

Under the award, Parsons will support research and development and operations and maintenance for the GARDEM 2 enterprise platform and mission application software baselines. The work includes platform and mission application support for field sites and existing installations.

Parsons will also oversee the transition of capabilities to its Lightweight Application Management Platform, or LAMP, designed to fast-track global deployment and reduce lifecycle costs.

How Will Parsons Support the GARDEM 2 Program?

By integrating C2Core components into LAMP, the company intends to strengthen interoperability and streamline support operations. The approach enables teams to cross-train and provide surge support for multiple GARDEM 2 customers, helping mission systems remain adaptable, secure and cost-effective as mission requirements evolve.

How Does the Award Advance AFRL’s Mission?

Mike Kushin , president of defense and intelligence at Parsons, said the contract demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver scalable digital platforms that support evolving mission requirements. He added that the GARDEM 2 architecture is designed for reuse, integration and rapid adaptation to help the Air Force rapidly field data-driven capabilities in multiple domains.

The award is the company’s fourth GARDEM contract in 2026, bringing total awards to $218 million. In March, the company secured a $98.5 million task order to support the development of command-and-control, space and ISR software baselines. Earlier this month, Parsons received a $99 million contract for R&D and integration work under GARDEM 2. The company later secured a $28 million task order focused on field site support.