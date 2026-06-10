Chugach Government Solutions has received a FEMA NDEMU classroom support contract

CGS will support more than 1,500 annual courses and virtual events

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will examine AI, cyber defense and other DHS priorities

Chugach Government Solutions has secured a contract from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide classroom and editorial support services for the National Disaster & Emergency Management University, or NDEMU.

The award highlights FEMA’s continued investment in training and mission readiness across the emergency management community. Industry leaders looking to engage with homeland security priorities can join the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12, where discussions will focus on artificial intelligence, cyber defense and operational capabilities across major DHS agencies. Book your spot now!

What Is NDEMU?

CGS said Tuesday NDEMU provides emergency management education through resident, off-site and virtual programs that reach more than 2 million students annually.

Located on the campus of the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland, NDEMU provides training, education and professional development programs for emergency management professionals at all career levels.

What Is the Scope of the FEMA NDEMU Support Contract?

Under the multiyear award, CGS will provide support for more than 1,500 annual course offerings and related activities.

The company will deliver classroom and material support, information management services and instructional systems design assistance.

Additional responsibilities include editorial, word-processing and accessibility support, including Section 508 compliance reviews, transcription, proofreading and formatting in accordance with federal and Government Publishing Office standards. CGS will also assist with technical facilitation for approximately 180 webinar and virtual training events annually.

CGS President Laine Klein said the contract reflects the company’s technical, instructional and editorial capabilities supporting federal training environments.

What Is Chugach Government Solutions?

CGS is the federal contracting business of Chugach Alaska Corp. and is focused on providing IT, engineering, logistics, training and mission support services for federal government customers.

The company has supported federal modernization and operational initiatives in recent years. In 2025, CGS secured a $164 million contract to provide C5I modernization support for the U.S. Coast Guard. The company also supported activities related to the commissioning of the Coast Guard’s Storis national security cutter in Alaska.