Ribbon has introduced its Network in a Box portfolio for defense and critical infrastructure users

NiaB supports communications recovery, network survivability and mobile deployments

The 2026 Army Summit will examine AI, cybersecurity and the future tactical edge

Ribbon Communications has launched a portfolio of Network in a Box, or NiaB, offerings designed to help defense agencies, critical infrastructure operators and communications providers rapidly deploy networking and compute capabilities in mobile, hardened environments.

As government and military leaders explore the technologies shaping future operations, the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will bring together experts to discuss key priorities across the defense landscape. The event will feature panel discussions on reconfigurable air defense and cost-effective fires, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the hyperconnected battlefield, the future of the tactical edge and other emerging topics. Register now to save your seat!

What Is Ribbon’s NiaB?

Ribbon said Tuesday NiaB is a portfolio of ruggedized, secure and rapidly deployable mobile networking and compute solutions designed to provide high-speed data and voice networking services across multiple physical networking and access technologies.

According to the company, the platform’s zero-touch deployment capabilities enable setup without existing network connectivity, allowing continued operations in challenging environments. Ribbon said NiaB is designed to support resilient communications, continuity of operations and end-to-end disaster recovery during disruptions.

Haim Moscovich, vice president of integrated defense solutions at Ribbon, said the platform combines redundancy and rapid deployment to support secure, continuous operations. He added that the capability has been deployed thousands of times in operational environments.

The portfolio supports multiple use cases, including disaster recovery for communications providers, critical infrastructure restoration, first responder connectivity, transportable data centers, network survivability, temporary deployments, cellular network recovery and multi-access backhaul restoration.

What Did Ribbon VP Jason Brumfield Say About NiaB?

Jason Brumfield, vice president of U.S. federal sales at Ribbon, said communications capabilities play an increasingly important role in today’s digitized battlespace.

“That’s where NiaB comes in, helping organizations and individuals quickly reconnect and access critical information in even the most challenging situation,” he added.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Brumfield discussed how Ribbon is helping government and defense customers modernize communications networks through cloud, AI and secure networking technologies.

What Is Ribbon Communications?

Ribbon Communications is a provider of voice communications software, IP routing and optical networking technologies for defense customers, critical infrastructure operators, mobile and wireline service providers, and enterprises.

The company supports customers’ transition to autonomous networks through agentic AI technologies and AIOps automation platforms.

In 2025, Ribbon announced the addition of three Joint Interoperability Test Command-certified products to the Approved Products List maintained by the Defense Information Systems Agency.