Dataminr has partnered with TD SYNNEX to expand the distribution of AI-powered cyberthreat intelligence tools

The agreement will provide enterprise and public sector customers access to the Dataminr for Cyber Defense platform

TD SYNNEX has a network of over 35,000 resellers

Dataminr has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with TD SYNNEX to broaden access to artificial intelligence-driven cyberthreat intelligence tools across North America.

The agreement enables TD SYNNEX to offer the new Dataminr for Cyber Defense platform to enterprise and public sector customers through its network of more than 35,000 resellers, Dataminr said Tuesday.

What Is Dataminr for Cyber Defense?

The platform combines external threat intelligence with an organization’s internal security data to help identify, prioritize and respond to cyber risks. Dataminr said the offering leverages agentic and predictive AI technologies to provide contextual threat analysis and support automated response actions based on business and financial risk.

Dataminr for Cyber Defense comes with three core offerings that integrate into existing security environments: Dataminr Client-Tailored Threat Intelligence, Dataminr Agentic TI Ops and Dataminr Predictive Threat Exposure Management.

The capability builds on Dataminr’s cyber expansion efforts following its acquisition of threat intelligence management provider ThreatConnect.

When Was Dataminr for Cyber Defense Launched?

Dataminr introduced the cyber defense platform in March as part of a broader push to help organizations move from reactive cybersecurity practices to proactive threat mitigation.

“The old model of static feeds is obsolete,” said Matt Harrell, chief partner officer at Dataminr. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to move from reactive to proactive defense.”

The collaboration with TD SYNNEX will be highlighted during an upcoming episode of Cyber Live, a cybersecurity-focused broadcast series hosted by NightDragon and the New York Stock Exchange.