MetTel has performed network upgrades at 11 GSA facilities to support return-to-office operations

The project expanded bandwidth, connectivity and communications capabilities under the EIS contract

The modernization effort strengthens GSA’s network infrastructure to meet growing workforce and mission demands

MetTel has completed a rapid network modernization effort for the General Services Administration, expanding connectivity and bandwidth capacity at 11 facilities to support the administration’s return-to-office initiative for federal employees.

The company told ExecutiveBiz on Wednesday that it deployed software-defined wide area network, or SD-WAN, technology; installed 22 high-capacity network circuits; and implemented Voice over Internet Protocol services under GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions, or EIS, contract.

What Upgrades Did MetTel Deliver for GSA?

The modernization effort was designed to accommodate increased network demand. MetTel said the upgrades provide intelligent traffic management, network resiliency and centralized visibility.

Notably, the project included a new 10 Gbps circuit that required a completely new carrier infrastructure deployment. Under a Telecommunications Service Priority order, this 10G circuit was completed in less than 60 days.

“The federal return-to-office mandate created an urgent, real-world test of our capabilities,” said Don Parente, vice president of public sector at MetTel. “Our operations team delivered fast, reliable network modernization, meeting the Administration’s Executive Order to return to work.”

The company noted that bandwidth upgrades were sized to accommodate future growth, helping GSA avoid additional infrastructure investments as workforce and digital requirements evolve.

How Does the Project Build on Earlier Modernization Efforts?

The latest deployment expands MetTel’s ongoing work modernizing GSA’s communications infrastructure under the EIS contract.

In November 2025, the company completed a broader network and voice modernization initiative spanning nearly 800 GSA locations worldwide. That effort incorporated SD-WAN, zero trust security and low Earth orbit satellite connectivity while upgrading broadband, Ethernet and voice services.

MetTel also deployed Starlink satellite connectivity integrated with SD-WAN and zero trust architecture for GSA, providing connectivity options for remote and geographically dispersed locations.

What Is the EIS Contract?

GSA’s EIS contract is a potential 15-year, $50 billion governmentwide acquisition vehicle designed to help federal agencies modernize telecommunications and network infrastructure.

MetTel has held EIS contract authority since 2020 and provides network modernization, managed services and communications support to federal customers through the contract vehicle.