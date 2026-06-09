GDIT has expanded its partnership with Splunk to bring AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to federal agencies

The collaboration will focus on zero trust and next-generation security operations centers

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General Dynamics Information Technology and Splunk have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to expand their partnership and deliver artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity offerings to U.S. federal government customers.

As agencies continue to modernize digital infrastructure and strengthen cyber defenses, collaboration between government and industry remains a critical topic across the federal landscape. The 2026 FedCiv Summit will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss AI, cybersecurity and compliance initiatives, cloud and data infrastructure, workforce enablement and enterprisewide modernization efforts. Book your seat now!

What Does the GDIT-Splunk Partnership Intend to Pursue?

Under the agreement, GDIT said Monday it will combine its mission support and technology integration experience with Splunk’s AI, cybersecurity and data analytics capabilities.

The expanded partnership will also facilitate the integration of Splunk’s data platforms into GDIT’s Digital Accelerators and Mission Solutions portfolio to help agencies protect data and devices; secure critical infrastructure; improve cyber resilience; and support compliance with federal cybersecurity requirements.

According to GDIT, the partnership will focus on:

Advancing security operations center capabilities through agentic AI-enabled cyber operations

Improving cyber visibility and situational awareness through enhanced data integration using AI

Developing zero trust offerings to protect critical systems

What Did Ben Gianni & Bill Rowan Say About the Partnership?

“Our expanded partnership with Splunk will enable us to deliver differentiated, scalable solutions that harden our customers’ cyber defenses and empower them to execute their missions with confidence,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.

Bill Rowan, vice president of sales for Splunk’s public sector, said data serves as the foundation of modern cybersecurity and that the collaboration with GDIT will help government agencies build more resilient digital environments.

“From developing advanced zero trust architectures to improving situational awareness, we are ensuring that federal agencies have the robust, scalable tools required to protect their data and maintain systems in an increasingly complex environment,” added Rowan, a four-time Wash100 awardee.

In a recent blog post, Rowan discussed how AI and unified visibility could help public and private sector organizations mitigate risk, accelerate response and strengthen cybersecurity resilience.

How Does the Partnership Align With GDIT’s Innovation & Tech Investment Strategy?

The agreement builds on GDIT’s existing relationship with Splunk and supports the company’s Vision, Acceleration and Innovation, or VIA, strategy, which focuses on driving technology investments and strengthening partnerships with commercial tech providers to accelerate innovation for government customers.

The collaboration also aligns with GDIT’s broader investments in mission-focused technology capabilities, including initiatives such as the VENIN cyber digital accelerator and the company’s centers of excellence, which are designed to advance cybersecurity, AI and digital modernization efforts across the federal market.