General Dynamics Information Technology has introduced the VENIN Full-Spectrum Cyber Digital Accelerator to deliver tools that work to strengthen the government’s ability to respond to evolving cyber threats.

How Does the VENIN Accelerator Strengthen Cyber Defense?

GDIT said Thursday that the VENIN accelerator utilizes artificial intelligence to improve situational awareness, automate detection and response, and analyze intelligence from multiple data sources.

It supports a broad range of applications, including:

Advanced defensive cyber: Employs AI-driven detection to monitor adversary behavior, anticipate attacks and automate defensive actions.

Red teaming: Simulates and neutralizes threat tactics while revealing system blind spots before adversaries can exploit them.

Intelligence collection: Utilizes intelligence to identify vulnerabilities and sharpen decision-making

Tool development: Expands operator capabilities with scalable, automated cyber tools that build network and system resilience.

Cyber effects: Provides full visibility into the cyber landscape and enables non-kinetic operations aligned with mission objectives.

Multi-intelligence fusion: Combines open-source and human intelligence to enhance situational awareness across cyberspace.

“From enabling battlefield operations to supporting real-time intelligence to protecting critical infrastructure, cyber underpins every aspect of modern mission execution,” commented Aaron Bedrowsky, senior vice president for intelligence and homeland security at GDIT. “This accelerator harnesses the full power of AI to create mission-ready cyber tools and solutions that our customers need to operate with speed, precision and agility.”

VENIN is GDIT’s 10th digital accelerator to advance federal missions. The company previously launched Everest zero trust accelerator to secure networks at the edge and the Tidal post-quantum cryptography accelerator for implementing post-quantum cryptography to protect sensitive data.