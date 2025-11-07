Vertosoft has listed its Vertosoft AI LaunchPad, or VAIL, platform on the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. intelligence community, expanding government access to its artificial intelligence tools.

The AWS Intelligence Community Marketplace, or ICMP, is a curated digital catalog that allows federal agencies to discover, purchase and deploy software packages and applications designed for classified and mission-critical environments, Vertosoft said Thursday.

According to Chet Hayes, chief technology officer at Vertosoft, making AI LaunchPad available in the ICMP aims to help agencies accelerate responsible AI adoption across mission areas that require scalable and secure AI capabilities.

What Does Vertosoft AI Launchpad Offer?

VAIL is built as an end-to-end platform for agencies to develop and deploy AI models. It automates data preparation and cleaning by identifying and resolving quality issues such as missing values and inconsistencies, said Hayes in an article published on the Vertosoft website. It also unifies data aggregation through a workspace that supports languages such as Python, Scala and Structured Query Language to enable rapid analysis of streaming and historical data from multiple domains.

For model development, the platform integrates automated machine learning tools, including DataRobot, to help users select, train and tune hundreds of algorithms based on mission needs. The system recommends optimal models for deployment based on the user’s requirements.

Once models are ready, VAIL operationalizes AI by managing deployments while ensuring scalability and reliability. According to Hayes, the approach helps agencies embed AI directly into operations.

VAIL’s modular architecture supports deployments in public cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, as well as on tactical networks.