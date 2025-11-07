Lockheed Martin Launches STAR.OS to Integrate AI Systems

Lockheed Martin has introduced STAR.OS, a new platform designed to enable multiple artificial intelligence systems to work together.

What Are the Features of Lockheed Martin’s STAR.OS?

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said Thursday the advanced platform provides a unified framework for AI deployments that can potentially support collaborations with the private sector. The STAR.OS platform integrates systems, tactical applications, autonomy and rapid deployment into a unified framework for AI deployments that enhance national security. It includes three key components: STAR.SDK for developers, STAR.IO to connect AI systems and STAR.UI, a user interface that shows real-time AI activity.

The platform is now available to both government and private sector clients. STAR.OS has demonstrated its potential through internal exercises, such as the AI Fight Club hackathon, which highlights interoperability across multiple AI services and enhances readiness for complex operational scenarios.