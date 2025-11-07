in Artificial Intelligence, News

TechnoMile Launches New AI-Driven Platform for Government Contractors

Ashish Khot / TechnoMile
TechnoMile CEO Ashish Khot. TechnoMile has launched its new AI-driven platform for government contractors.
TechnoMile introduced its new artificial intelligence-powered TechnoMile Platform during Elevate25, the company’s annual customer conference.

What Is the TechnoMile Platform?

The AI-enabled cloud services provider said Friday the re-architected platform is designed to support government contractors across the business development and contract lifecycle, linking growth, portfolio management, contracts, security and supply chain teams in a unified environment. It offers personalized user experiences, automated workflows and data-driven decision support, while integrating with existing customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Equivalency-certified platform features domain-trained AI agents that provide real-time insights and streamline complex processes, enhancing efficiency and decision-making.

“With the launch of the TechnoMile Platform and our latest agentic innovations – all backed by FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency – we’re delivering intelligent automation and decision support in a secure, compliant environment that empowers our clients to work smarter, move faster, and unlock new levels of growth and efficiency,” said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile.

What Other Offerings Did TechnoMile Introduce?

During Elevate25, TechnoMile also introduced new AI-driven capabilities across its growth and contracts suites to streamline federal business development and contract management. The new tools include GovSearchAI for opportunity intelligence and pipeline prioritization, Capture Copilot for research, writing and CRM updates, and Transform Copilot for pre-award proposal support.

The company also launched Mila, a conversational assistant for instant contract and opportunity insights, and AI Agents for Contracts that automate workflows, enhance compliance and reduce manual effort in contract management and commercial agreements. Its Authoring & Negotiating Commercial Agreements offering leverages AI and Mila to automate authoring, negotiation and execution, ensuring compliance, consistent playbook use and reduced risk.

Written by Miles Jamison

