Invictus Achieves Perfect CMMC Level 2 Score Ahead of Schedule

Jamie Navarro / invictusic.com
Jamie Navarro, president at Invictus. Navarro said the CMMC assessment is one of the toughest audits he has seen.
Jamie Navarro President Invictus

Invictus International Consulting has achieved a perfect score on its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 assessment, completing the rigorous third-party evaluation over a year before it was required.

Jamie Navarro, president of Invictus, said in a statement that the process was “one of the toughest [audits]” he has seen and credited the company’s IT team for ensuring 100 percent compliance.

Founded by military veterans and headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Invictus provides enterprise-level engineering, operations and cyber support to national security systems. Its service offerings include advanced technology integration, infrastructure and communications modernization, cyber threat assessments, and mitigation strategies.

What Does the CMMC Level 2 Certification Require?

CMMC is a Department of Defense framework designed to protect controlled unclassified information and federal contract information. To achieve CMMC Level 2 certification, an organization must undergo an assessment that evaluates 110 security controls across 14 domains in line with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 standards.

A perfect score demonstrates full compliance with no deficiencies. CMMC Level 2 certifications remain valid for three years and are conducted by accredited third-party assessment organizations.

CMMC will roll out in four phases over three years, beginning Nov. 10. The phased approach introduces Level requirements gradually, starting with self-assessments and culminating in full implementation of all program standards by 2028.

Written by Elodie Collins

