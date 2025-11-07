BAE Systems has delivered its Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator , or CCMCS, for the EA-37B electronic attack mission system, receiving approval from the U.S. Air Force for training use.

What Is the Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator?

The CCMCS is a simulator that supports interim fielding and provides realistic, high-fidelity training for crews of the Department of Defense’s only long-range, stand-off electromagnetic warfare jamming platform, BAE Systems said Wednesday.

The company collaborated with Textron Systems to develop the CCMCS, a system designed to replicate complex operational scenarios in a safe and controlled environment. The simulator mirrors the EA-37 B’s controls, displays and mission systems, enabling crews to rehearse electronic warfare operations, mission planning, resource management, communication and decision-making. The system is accessible 24/7 for training and mission rehearsals.

“The Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator helps warfighters develop their expertise and maximize the effectiveness of the EA-37B, a critical mission system for dominating the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Stephanie Fehling , director of electronic attack solutions at BAE Systems.

“We’re driving warfighter readiness and helping EA-37B crews prepare for missions that require spectrum superiority,” she added.