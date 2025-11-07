in DOD, News

BAE Systems Delivers Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator for EA-37B Training

BAE Systems logo. BAE Systems has delivered the Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator to the U.S Air Force.
BAE Systems

BAE Systems has delivered its Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator, or CCMCS, for the EA-37B electronic attack mission system, receiving approval from the U.S. Air Force for training use.

What Is the Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator?

The CCMCS is a simulator that supports interim fielding and provides realistic, high-fidelity training for crews of the Department of Defense’s only long-range, stand-off electromagnetic warfare jamming platform, BAE Systems said Wednesday.

The company collaborated with Textron Systems to develop the CCMCS, a system designed to replicate complex operational scenarios in a safe and controlled environment. The simulator mirrors the EA-37 B’s controls, displays and mission systems, enabling crews to rehearse electronic warfare operations, mission planning, resource management, communication and decision-making. The system is accessible 24/7 for training and mission rehearsals.

“The Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator helps warfighters develop their expertise and maximize the effectiveness of the EA-37B, a critical mission system for dominating the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Stephanie Fehling, director of electronic attack solutions at BAE Systems.

“We’re driving warfighter readiness and helping EA-37B crews prepare for missions that require spectrum superiority,” she added.

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

