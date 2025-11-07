Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Itential to expand access to the company’s network and infrastructure automation technology for government agencies.

Carahsoft said it will serve as Master Government Aggregator of Itential’s cloud-native infrastructure and network orchestration platform.

The platform will be available to agencies through the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles.

“By working with Carahsoft and its extensive reseller network, we’re expanding our reach across the Public Sector and strengthening our relationships with leading integrators and partners,” Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer at Itential. “This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver secure, scalable automation solutions and drive meaningful impact for customers through Carahsoft and its partner ecosystem.”

How Will Itential Streamline Government IT Operations?

Itential’s platform enables organizations to move from manual, fragmented processes to unified, automated workflows across network and cloud infrastructure. It supports end-to-end orchestration from initial deployments to ongoing maintenance.

The Itential Automation Gateway, the platform’s on-premises execution layer, enables organizations to operationalize automation built using Python scripts, Ansible Playbooks and open-source tools like NetBox without replatforming or replacing familiar tools.

“Automation is a cornerstone of digital transformation, helping Government agencies modernize legacy systems and better align IT operations with their mission objectives,” said Natalie Gregory, vice president for open source and DevSecOps solutions at Carahsoft. “This collaboration enables the Public Sector to modernize IT infrastructure while enhancing operational efficiency and improving service delivery through intelligent automation. Together with Itential and our reseller partners, Carahsoft is committed to supporting agencies in achieving their mission-critical goals with speed, security and scalability.”