Sigma Defense Earns NSA CSfC Trusted Integrator Designation

Sigma Defense has received the NSA Trusted Integrator designation under the CSfC program

The NSA approval recognizes the company’s secure communications integration capabilities

The 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will examine cybersecurity, AI and the future of the tactical edge

Sigma Defense Systems has been designated as a Trusted Integrator under the National Security Agency’s Commercial Solutions for Classified, or CSfC, program, recognizing the company’s ability to deploy and maintain secure commercial technologies in classified environments in support of the Department of War and other national security customers.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss the hyperconnected battlefield, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the future of the tactical edge and other priorities shaping military operations. Save your seat now to hear insights from defense decision-makers and technology leaders.

What Does the Trusted Integrator Designation Mean for Sigma Defense?

Sigma Defense said Monday NSA issued the Trusted Integrator designation after evaluating the company’s operational practices, technical capabilities, security procedures, personnel qualifications and supporting documentation.

According to the company, the designation authorizes the company to deploy, integrate and maintain CSfC-compliant platforms that meet NSA requirements and support operational mission needs. The NSA CSfC Program Management Office added Sigma Defense to its Trusted Integrator List after determining the company met or exceeded program criteria.

Jay Turner, chief operating officer at Sigma Defense, said the designation reflects the company’s commitment to delivering secure capabilities to DOW and other national security customers.

“This recognition demonstrates our ability to deliver compliant, validated, and field-ready CSfC solutions that help customers securely extend mission capabilities across classified and tactical environments,” Turner added.

What Is CSfC?

CSfC is part of NSA’s cybersecurity strategy designed to rapidly deliver cybersecurity offerings that leverage commercial products and technologies.

Sigma Defense said its Trusted Integrator designation validates its ability to integrate solutions across multiple CSfC capability packages and technologies that support data protection and secure communications requirements in complex mission environments.

What Is Sigma Defense?

Sigma Defense Systems is a defense technology company that provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, CJADC2, electronic warfare, software development and secure tactical communications support for DOW and other national security agency customers.

The company has expanded its industry partnerships to support defense communications and mission requirements. In October, Sigma Defense partnered with Kagwerks to deliver command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to warfighters to improve situational awareness and decision-making at the tactical edge.