Raytheon is investing $100 million to expand missile defense production and testing operations in Rhode Island

The RTX business will increase its Portsmouth facility’s testing capacity for the Army’s LTAMDS radar

Raytheon is ramping up production of Patriot GEM-T missile components at the Rhode Island site

Raytheon will invest $100 million to expand its Portsmouth, Rhode Island, facility to enhance testing capacity for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, and boost production of Patriot GEM-T missile components.

What Will the Expansion Support?

The RTX business said Monday the investment will help accelerate testing activities for LTAMDS, a next-generation radar designed to detect and defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic weapons. According to Tom Laliberty , president of Raytheon’s Land & Air Defense Systems business, the expansion is intended to strengthen the company’s ability to deliver air and missile defense capabilities to U.S. and international customers while boosting production and testing operations.

“Expanding in Portsmouth allows us to scale production, advance LTAMDS testing, and ensure the U.S. Army and our international partners receive these systems as quickly as possible.”

How Does This Build on Recent Efforts?

The Portsmouth facility expansion builds on a series of recent investments and contract awards supporting Raytheon’s LTAMDS program. In April 2026, the U.S. Army awarded the RTX subsidiary a $904.6 million contract modification for LTAMDS low-rate initial production, following a $1.03 billion contract modification in January for year two production of the radar system. The recent awards build on a $1.7 billion contract modification issued in August 2025, which included fiscal 2025 foreign military sales funding for Poland.