Ribbon Adds Three JITC-Certified Platforms to DISA Approved Products List

Ribbon logo. Ribbon expands JITC-certified portfolio with the inclusion of three products to the DISA Approved Products List.
Ribbon Communications, a real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions provider, has expanded its portfolio of Joint Interoperability Test Command-certified products approved for use by the Department of Defense.

New JITC-Certified Products

The Plano, Texas-based company said Thursday its Ribbon Policy Engine Server, Ribbon Application Management Platform and Ribbon Analytics have been included in the Approved Products List maintained by the Defense Information Systems Agency. This development means Ribbon’s platforms have met the DOD’s standards for secure and dependable communications, enabling the department to leverage the products to advance national security objectives.

Other Ribbon platforms in the APL include the SBC 5400, SBC Software Edition, SBC 7000, G5 Media Gateway and the Ribbon Application Server.

Ribbon COO Comments on Portfolio Expansion

“JITC certification is the gold standard for quality, security, interoperability and reliability. We’re proud to have these additional solutions recognized and included in the APL. This milestone underscores our dedication to supporting the stringent requirements of defense and critical infrastructure customers,” said Sam Bucci, chief operating officer at Ribbon.

Written by Miles Jamison

