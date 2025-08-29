Ribbon Communications , a real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions provider, has expanded its portfolio of Joint Interoperability Test Command-certified products approved for use by the Department of Defense.

New JITC-Certified Products

The Plano, Texas-based company said Thursday its Ribbon Policy Engine Server, Ribbon Application Management Platform and Ribbon Analytics have been included in the Approved Products List maintained by the Defense Information Systems Agency. This development means Ribbon’s platforms have met the DOD’s standards for secure and dependable communications, enabling the department to leverage the products to advance national security objectives.

Other Ribbon platforms in the APL include the SBC 5400, SBC Software Edition, SBC 7000, G5 Media Gateway and the Ribbon Application Server.

Ribbon COO Comments on Portfolio Expansion