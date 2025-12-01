in Artificial Intelligence, News

CrowdStrike’s Charlotte AI Earns FedRAMP High Authorization

Photo: CrowdStrike
Michael Sentonas. The president of CrowdStrike commented on the FedRAMP High Authorization achieved by Charlotte AI.
Michael Sentonas President CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike announced that its agentic artificial intelligence platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization at the High impact level.

With the FedRAMP High Authorization, the cybersecurity firm said Tuesday that federal, state and local government agencies can now access its Charlotte AI through the Falcon platform in GovCloud.

Falcon is CrowdStrike’s cloud-native cybersecurity platform that provides endpoint protection, threat intelligence and extended detection and response capabilities for organizations.

“Government agencies face some of the most advanced cyber threats in the world and demand the highest level of protection,” said CrowdStrike President Michael Sentonas. “By bringing Charlotte AI to GovCloud, security teams can automate high-impact workflows with the expertise of the industry’s best SOC operators, stopping sophisticated threats at the speed of AI with precision and control.”

What Is CrowdStrike Charlotte AI?

Charlotte AI is CrowdStrike’s agentic AI platform designed to automate repetitive tasks and generate actionable insights to enable analysts to focus on high-value work.

According to the company, the platform is trained on the judgment of security analysts to automate workflows and assist cyber defenders in the public sector in countering attackers.

The platform’s initial capabilities available in GovCloud include Detection Triage Agent and Charlotte AI Actions in Falcon Fusion SOAR, which allows analysts to integrate AI reasoning into playbooks using a drag-and-drop interface.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Natalie Gregory / Carahsoft
Logo: ECS
