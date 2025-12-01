Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Gomboc AI to give government customers access to deterministic infrastructure-as-code, or IaC, automation services. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will act as Gomboc’s Public Sector IT Aggregator, offering the platform through its reseller network and contract vehicles such as the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint.

What Does Gomboc AI Do?

Gomboc offers a deterministic artificial intelligence platform that automatically identifies and remediates cloud misconfigurations in IaC within Git and continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment workflows. The New York-based company said the automated approach enables DevSecOps teams within the public sector to deliver secure updates faster.

“Gomboc’s ability to more efficiently and accurately address cyber threats frees up valuable time and resources for IT teams to focus on other, more mission-critical tasks,” commented Natalie Gregory, vice president for DevSecOps and open source solutions at Carahsoft.

According to Gomboc, its deterministic AI was trained to apply policy-aligned code changes based on industry benchmarks.

“As cloud environments scale, agencies need to move fast without compromising on control, compliance or security,” stated Ian Amit, co-founder and CEO of Gomboc. He added that partnering with Carahsoft allows his company to “ship infrastructure changes with confidence and precision.”