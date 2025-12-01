in Artificial Intelligence, News

Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Aggregator of Gomboc AI’s Deterministic IaC Remediation Platform

Natalie Gregory / Carahsoft
Natalie Gregory, vice president at Carahsoft. Gregory commented about Carahsoft's partnership with Gomboc AI
Natalie Gregory Vice President Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Gomboc AI to give government customers access to deterministic infrastructure-as-code, or IaC, automation services. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will act as Gomboc’s Public Sector IT Aggregator, offering the platform through its reseller network and contract vehicles such as the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint.

Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Aggregator of Gomboc AI’s Deterministic IaC Remediation Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Build new partnerships and gain insights into how public and private sector organizations are utilizing AI at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. The GovCon networking event will feature leaders and experts from industry and federal and defense agencies. Purchase your tickets here.

What Does Gomboc AI Do?

Gomboc offers a deterministic artificial intelligence platform that automatically identifies and remediates cloud misconfigurations in IaC within Git and continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment workflows. The New York-based company said the automated approach enables DevSecOps teams within the public sector to deliver secure updates faster.

“Gomboc’s ability to more efficiently and accurately address cyber threats frees up valuable time and resources for IT teams to focus on other, more mission-critical tasks,” commented Natalie Gregory, vice president for DevSecOps and open source solutions at Carahsoft.

According to Gomboc, its deterministic AI was trained to apply policy-aligned code changes based on industry benchmarks. 

“As cloud environments scale, agencies need to move fast without compromising on control, compliance or security,” stated Ian Amit, co-founder and CEO of Gomboc. He added that partnering with Carahsoft allows his company to “ship infrastructure changes with confidence and precision.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Elodie Collins

Logo: Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin logo. Lockheed secured a $265 million modification from the Navy for CASS logistics support.
Lockheed Secures $265M Contract Modification to Extend Navy CASS Logistics Support
Photo: CrowdStrike
Michael Sentonas. The president of CrowdStrike commented on the FedRAMP High Authorization achieved by Charlotte AI.
CrowdStrike’s Charlotte AI Earns FedRAMP High Authorization