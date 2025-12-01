Lockheed Martin has received a $265 million modification from the U.S. Navy to continue providing performance-based logistics for the Consolidated Automated Support System family of testers.

What Role Does CASS Play in Naval Aviation Sustainment?

The action updates a previously awarded undefinitized, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, extending work through March 2031, the Department of War said Friday. The CASS testers provide intermediate-level maintenance capabilities for more than 500 avionics components on Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, both ashore and afloat. They are used at naval aviation depots and international repair sites, supporting foreign military sales customers.

The systems enable testing and troubleshooting avionics components, helping the services avoid more than $1.1 billion per year in repair costs. CASS mainframe systems, first deployed in the 1990s, are being replaced by eCASS, a modernized test environment designed to extend support for the fleet over the next two decades. The program is supported by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Automatic Test Equipment Laboratory, which maintains software, develops test environments and supports full-rate production and sustainment activities.

No funds are obligated at the time of the award. Funding will be applied to individual delivery orders.

The base contract, valued at $71.3 million, was awarded in March 2024. It was competitively solicited, with one bid received.