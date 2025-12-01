ECS Awarded $104M NGA Canyonlands AI Development Contract

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded ECS the potential $104.3 million Canyonlands contract to support the development and demonstration of artificial intelligence capabilities.

NGA disclosed the award in a Sept. 19 contract announcement.

Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19 and hear top industry and government leaders explore cutting-edge use cases shaping the future of AI in government. Sign up now to join the conversation at this ECS-backed event!

What Is the NGA Canyonlands Contract?

According to a SAM.gov notice published in July, NGA announced its intent to award the Canyonlands sole-source contract to ECS to transition NGA-funded research topic areas from an Army Research Laboratory-administered contract, also known as “Runway.”

Project Runway was established to help address critical challenges in operationalizing the Department of War’s AI efforts, including the development and integration of GEOINT AI for both cloud-based and on-premises environments.

In 2023, the U.S. Army awarded ECS the $190 million Project Runway contract to build and demonstrate capabilities that provide AI mobility and agility at the field or theater level across multiple critical DOW AI domains.

Under the Canyonlands contract, ECS will continue the work initiated under Runway, with oversight transitioning from ARL to NGA.

According to the notice, the anticipated period of performance includes a 12-month base term.