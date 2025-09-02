in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Tetra Tech, 9 Others Win Spots on $500M USACE Contract

Tetra Tech and nine other companies received spots on a $500 million U.S. Army firm-fixed-price contract for environmental, technical and management services. Work sites and funding will be finalized per each order’s issuance, with completion expected by Aug. 27, 2032, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Other Eligible Contractors

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity, wherein the following contractors will also compete for task orders:

  • EA Engineering, Science and Technology 
  • CAPE–SRS Joint Venture
  • HGL–Aptim Technologies JV
  • Kemron Environmental Services
  • Environmental Chemical 
  • Bay West
  • SERES Engineering & Services
  • Weston Solutions
  • AECOM Technical Services

Tetra Tech’s Other USACE Tasks 

In March, USACE, Middle East District, awarded Tetra Tech a five-year, $240 million, multiple-award contract to provide architectural and engineering design services for military installations throughout the region.

The company had previously secured multiple USACE contracts in 2023, including a $33 million award to create a new navigation lock on the Illinois River, plus another $34 million contract to support a variety of civil works infrastructure projects in the USACE Walla Walla District. 

