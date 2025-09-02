Focus-Nava JV I, a joint venture between Nava and Focus Consulting, has secured a $4.3 million contract with the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office. The 18-month award requires engineering support to improve the Free Application for Federal Student Aid initiatives that span multiple technology systems, Nava said.

Enhancing FAFSA System Performance

Under the contract, the joint venture will provide engineering expertise to enhance cross-system functionality, reduce risk and improve delivery of new features and bug fixes. The effort aims to strengthen the performance and stability of FAFSA, which processes nearly 17 million student aid applications annually and supports loan repayment accounts for 42 million borrowers. The work is expected to help ensure reliable access to federal financial assistance and prevent errors or improper payments in student aid systems.

“This is our joint venture’s first contract with the Department of Education, and we’re honored that we were selected for this mission-aligned work,” said Rohan Bhobe, Nava’s CEO and co-founder. “By partnering with the Department to reduce risk and improve efficiency, we’ll help FAFSA® become more stable and effective.”