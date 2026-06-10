Carahsoft has partnered with Nimbus-T Global to bring advanced identity security tools to government customers

The partnership will expand access to Nimbus-Key ID through contract vehicles

The platform is designed to verify user identities at every login to help combat phishing and credential-based attacks

Nimbus-T Global and Carahsoft Technology have entered into a partnership that will make the Nimbus-Key ID identity security platform available to federal, state and local government agencies.

What Does the Partnership Provide to Government Customers?

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will offer Nimbus-Key ID through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners. The partnership is aimed at helping public sector organizations strengthen identity protection as agencies continue implementing zero trust cybersecurity frameworks.

What Is Nimbus-Key ID?

Nimbus-Key ID is designed to verify users at every login attempt to help prevent phishing, credential theft and session hijacking. It combines multiple identity verification and validation methods through its True User Verification capability, which incorporates biometric verification, artificial intelligence-powered image analysis, device identification and secure PIN authentication.

The platform also features Dynamically Encrypted Multi-Factor Authentication (DE-MFA), which generates unique, encrypted credentials for each session rather than using reusable static tokens.

How Does Nimbus-Key ID Support Zero Trust Adoption?

Nimbus-Key ID integrates with existing identity providers, including Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace and other Security Assertion Markup Language and OpenID Connect-based systems, helping agencies strengthen access controls while supporting zero trust and identity management requirements.

Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said Nimbus-Key ID helps address growing identity security challenges by strengthening authentication, accelerating zero trust adoption and protecting mission-critical assets from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats.

The partnership expands Carahsoft’s cybersecurity portfolio and follows similar agreements with providers such as MyCiso, whose SecurityOS platform helps agencies manage cybersecurity governance, compliance and risk programs, and Zero Trust Cyber Advisors, which offers mission IT services.