Project Flytrap is helping the Army rapidly test and field counter-drone technologies through direct soldier feedback and industry collaboration.

The initiative reflects the Army’s growing focus on scalable, cost-effective air defense and unmanned systems capabilities.

Army and industry leaders will discuss emerging counter-UAS technologies and affordable fires solutions at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18.

The U.S. Army is accelerating efforts to counter the growing threat posed by low-cost drones through Project Flytrap, an initiative that places emerging counter-unmanned aerial systems technologies directly in soldiers’ hands for testing and evaluation.

Conducted this spring in Lithuania as part of NATO exercises on the alliance’s eastern flank, Project Flytrap 5.0 brought together U.S. and U.K. forces, industry partners and more than 50 technologies ranging from electronic warfare systems and kinetic interceptors to artificial intelligence-powered command-and-control platforms. The goal is to identify affordable, scalable solutions capable of operating in increasingly drone-saturated battlefields.

Those same challenges will be explored during the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit next week, on Thursday, June 18. One consequential panel—Emerging Technologies at Scale: Reconfigurable Air Defense and Cost-Effective Fires—will examine how the Army and industry are developing scalable defenses against low-cost unmanned threats while reducing reliance on expensive interceptor systems. This summit is the ideal place to expand your DIB contact list and network with Army representatives and defense industry leaders alike. Save your spot now!

How Is Project Flytrap Accelerating Counter-UAS Development?

Project Flytrap has evolved into one of the Army’s most prominent venues for rapid experimentation and soldier-driven innovation.

According to Army officials, Flytrap 5.0 marked the first time counter-drone systems were integrated and tested at the squadron level. The exercise included soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the U.K.’s 3rd Parachute Regiment, all operating within a shared tactical data architecture designed to improve coordination and decision-making.

A defining characteristic of the program is its emphasis on direct soldier feedback. Troops evaluate systems in realistic operational environments and provide immediate input to industry developers, enabling rapid refinements before technologies reach wider deployment.

Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, described the effort as a way to get technology into soldiers’ hands quickly, determine what works in the field and share those lessons across the Army, joint force and allied nations. Project Flytrap is expected to continue expanding, with Flytrap 6.0 planned as a brigade-level validation effort.

Army leaders have also highlighted the initiative’s focus on reducing the cost curve associated with countering drone threats. Rather than relying solely on expensive missile interceptors, Flytrap is evaluating combinations of sensors, electronic warfare tools, kinetic systems and autonomous platforms designed to defeat low-cost threats more sustainably.

What Other Unmanned Systems Initiatives Are Underway at the Army?

Project Flytrap is part of a broader Army effort to modernize unmanned and counter-unmanned capabilities across multiple mission areas.

In May, industry partners successfully tested a three-shot Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System launcher mounted on a TRV 150 logistics drone at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The demonstration explored how autonomous aircraft could provide precision-strike capabilities at the battalion level and below, potentially expanding access to affordable fires options across the force.

The Army has also continued evaluating next-generation counter-drone technologies through Joint Interagency Task Force 401. During a recent demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, officials tested the SkyValor system’s ability to detect, track and defeat small unmanned aerial systems using non-kinetic effects. Army and interagency leaders said the evaluation supports efforts to establish layered counter-drone defenses while incorporating operational feedback into future technology development.

Taken together, these initiatives illustrate a growing emphasis on rapidly fielding adaptable, affordable capabilities that can keep pace with the evolving threat environment.

Where Can GovCons Hear UAS and C-UAS Army Insights?

Many of the concepts being explored through Project Flytrap align directly with discussions planned for the 2026 Army Summit.

The panel discussion Emerging Technologies at Scale: Reconfigurable Air Defense and Cost-Effective Fires will feature:

CW4 Reginald Oliver , chief digital transformation officer for Capability Program Executive Office Aviation

, chief digital transformation officer for Capability Program Executive Office Aviation Tony Garcia , director of munitions technologies for the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering

, director of munitions technologies for the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Martin “Marty” Zybura, acting deputy for acquisition and systems management within the Army.

The conversation will probe how the Army is operationalizing reconfigurable air defense capabilities, leveraging modular architectures and pursuing cost-effective approaches to countering drones and other aerial threats. Participants will also discuss the growing role of loitering munitions and scalable fires solutions in future conflicts.

Additional Army Summit speakers include:

LTG Robert Collins , principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and director of the Army Acquisition Corps

, principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and director of the Army Acquisition Corps LTG Jeth Rey, deputy chief of staff for G-6; MG David Hall, deputy commanding general of Army Transformation and Training Command

Jeth Rey, deputy chief of staff for G-6; MG David Hall, deputy commanding general of Army Transformation and Training Command And many other senior military and government leaders!

Register for the 2026 Army Summit to hear Army, government and industry leaders discuss the technologies shaping the future battlefield and participate in these important discussions, which regularly result in new partnership opportunities.