RedData can offer its self-encrypting solid-state drives through Carahsoft’s resellers and contract channels

The SSD technology is designed to help agencies protect sensitive information stored on devices

The storage products support government security requirements through built-in encryption

RedData and Carahsoft Technology have partnered to make RedData’s self-encrypting solid-state drives, or SSDs , available to federal agencies.

What Capabilities Do RedData’s Drives Offer?

Carahsoft said Thursday RedData’s NVMe PCIe Gen3 and SATA III self-encrypting drive SSDs provide secure storage, responsive system performance and compatibility with existing platforms. The storage products are designed to support U.S. government data security requirements by providing cryptographic protection for data at rest. The drives use hardware-based full-disk encryption to help prevent unauthorized access to data on lost, stolen or compromised devices.

The SSDs feature AES-256-XTS self-encrypting drive functionality and have undergone National Information Assurance Partnership, or NIAP, evaluation under the collaborative Protection Profile for Full Drive Encryption-Encryption Engine v2.0. The products also have FIPS 140-3 certification pending and are available in commercial and industrial temperature configurations.

Manuel Offenberg , chief technology officer at RedData, said the drives target government use cases requiring an independent NIAP evaluation for storage devices and are intended to serve as a building block for the National Security Agency’s Commercial Solutions for Classified data-at-rest architectures.

What Does the Agreement Cover?

As RedData’s master government aggregator, Carahsoft will provide government agencies access to the company’s SSD offerings through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including the General Services Administration Schedule, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt.

The agreement follows a 2025 partnership among RedData, Carahsoft and Phison to provide self-encrypting SSDs for government customers. That effort expanded RedData’s storage portfolio with Phison-powered drives designed for data-at-rest security and high-performance computing workloads and leveraged the same Carahsoft reseller and contract vehicle ecosystem now being used to distribute RedData’s NIAP-evaluated SSDs.