Secure data storage device and systems provider RedData is now offering “RedData Powered by Phison” solid-state drives via a strategic partnership with NAND flash controller and storage provider Phison and IT products and services provider Carahsoft.

RedData said Tuesday that its joint offering with Phison works to comply with customer requirements for data-at-rest security and support high-performance computing environments, including those involving artificial intelligence.

Expanding RedData’s Portfolio

The partnership expands RedData’s products and services portfolio, which includes Seagate Technology self-encrypting drives and design, deployment and maintenance support. These offerings are made available to government customers via Carahsoft’s General Services Administration Schedule, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, OMNIA Partners and E&I contracts, and the company’s The Quilt Master Service Agreement.

Remarks by RedData and Carahsoft Executives

Bill Downer, RedData vice president of business development and sales, described the partnership with Phison and Carahsoft as a “major step” in RedData’s mission to provide the market with secure, high-performing and government regulation-compliant storage.

For her part, Carahsoft Program Executive for Data Storage Solutions Erica Raymond said, “We are proud to partner with Phison and RedData to provide our joint customers with storage solutions that will keep their crucial data safe.”