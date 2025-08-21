General Dynamics Information Technology will conduct research on the bioeffects of directed energy exposures under a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth nearly $40.4 million from the U.S. Air Force. The company will perform work on the contract at Joint Base San-Antonio, Texas, which is expected for completion by Aug. 25, 2028, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

DE Research Scope

Work on the contract includes characterizing the bioeffects of directed energy, or DE, technologies; providing modeling and simulation support for DE experimentation; evaluating the effectiveness of DE systems; and investigating DE countermeasures. The resulting research information will be provided to Department of Defense and industry stakeholders, as well as national and international health and safety standards committees and the general public.

2019 DE Research Contract

In September 2019, the Air Force awarded GDIT a similar contract worth $30.8 million. That cost-plus-fixed-fee contract also called for research on directed energy systems bioeffects.