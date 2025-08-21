Sikorsky Secures Army Contract for Black Hawk Upgrade

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has booked a $43 million contract from the U.S. Army to upgrade the Black Hawk helicopter.

Black Hawk Upgrade Details

The initial upgrades to the Black Hawk includes improving its airframe, enhancing its fuel system and adding a digital backbone, laying the groundwork for later enhancements, Lockheed said Wednesday. Plans are also in place to update flight controls with autonomy and artificial intelligence.

The contract also aims to support the Army’s priority to incorporate launched effects into the Black Hawk, a capability that Lockheed has been demonstrating on the platform for years.

Sikorsky’s Hamid Salim Shares Thoughts

Commenting on the modernization effort, Sikorsky Vice President of Army and Air Force Systems Hamid Salim remarked, “Sikorsky is ready to implement new technologies that will strengthen the combat-proven Black Hawk helicopter and give U.S. Army soldiers greater advantage in areas like the Indo-Pacific.”

“Integrating launched effects into the Black Hawk will enhance its capabilities and provide a significant advantage. Modernization is reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving the overall maintenance and sustainment for the aircraft,” he added.