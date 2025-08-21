in Contract Awards, News, Space

Amentum Awarded $4B Space Force Range Contract to Modernize Launch Infrastructure

Amentum, through its wholly owned subsidiary Jacobs Technology, has secured the potential $4 billion Space Force Range Contract by Space Systems Command to support the modernization of the Launch and Test Range System.

The 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract requires providing systems engineering, cybersecurity, logistics, sustainment and operations support to Assured Access to Space, SSC’s largest organization, comprising Space Launch Delta 45, Space Launch Delta 30 and the Launch Enterprise, Amentum said Monday.

Supporting Space Force’s Multi-User Spaceports

According to the company, modernizing the LTRS will enable a high-cadence, multi-user spaceport model for national security, space exploration and commercial launch operations. Work will be performed in the eastern and western ranges, including Patrick Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Vandenberg Space Force Base and several geographically separated units.

“Our team has the unmatched experience and expertise to enable the Space Force to meet its mission demands today and transform for the space launches of tomorrow,” said Mark Walter, president of Amentum’s engineering and technology group.

Amentum Focuses on Modernization and Talent

Amentum will implement a consolidated LTRS strategy, a Spaceport Concept of Operations, enhanced range resilience, and digital transformation and modernization. The company will also be involved in the recruitment and retention of low-density or high-demand technical talent such as machinists, radar specialists, data scientists and engineers.

Steve Arnette, Amentum’s chief operating officer and a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient, said the award builds on decades of trusted support for space launch infrastructure. “We’re leveraging that deep institutional knowledge, combined with our modern capabilities, to help the Space Force drive mission assurance, accelerate launch readiness, and realize the full potential of a multi-user spaceport future.”

Contract work began on June 1, with transition activities to commence soon to maintain continuity and readiness in anticipation of growing launch demand.

