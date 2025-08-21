SOSi has appointed Andre Watson, a former assistant director for national security at Homeland Security Investigations, as a senior account executive. In his new role, Watson will contribute to business expansion efforts and oversee the delivery of critical capabilities to federal and state law enforcement agency customers, the company said Wednesday.

“My frontline perspective allows me to bridge the gap between SOSi’s robust capabilities and the evolving requirements of the government agencies responsible for safeguarding our country,” commented the new SOSi official.

Who is Andre Watson?

Watson brings to the role over two decades of experience in global security risk management. He specializes in domestic and international threat intelligence, counterterrorism, border enforcement, critical infrastructure security and drug interdiction.

He previously led the National Security Division at HSI, the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security. In the role, he oversaw initiatives to track counter weapons of mass destruction and coordinated with the DHS response to the Ebola virus and COVID-19.

At HSI, he also managed counterterrorism, counterproliferation, export control enforcement and immigration system exploitation.

Before joining the DHS, Watson served as chief of intelligence for international organized crime and intelligence operations at the Department of Justice.

“Andre’s interagency background and keen appreciation of threats to our national security make him a great addition to our team,” said Jim Edwards, chief growth officer at SOSi. “I look forward to his helping us deliver data-driven intelligence and investigative analysis to our law enforcement customers.”