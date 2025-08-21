Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft Technology, said modern identity management solutions such as Okta Workflows enable agencies to automate complex processes and strengthen collaboration, supporting the General Services Administration’s OneGov strategy to unify government tools and reduce technology silos.

Tackling Identity Silos With Automation

In a blog post Carahsoft published Tuesday, Jacyna explained that traditional federal identity management often relies on manual steps that create operational delays and security gaps. With Okta Workflows, which provides a no-code automation platform that connects disparate systems through pre-built connectors, templates and application programming interface integrations, agencies can orchestrate identity lifecycle events across applications and cloud services without custom coding, Jacyna continued.

According to the Carahsoft executive, Okta Workflows meets strict security requirements with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization and Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 validated cryptography. Jacyna noted that the platform automates essential identity tasks such as managing users’ access throughout their lifecycle within an organization, creating complex accounts with automated app assignments based on user attributes, and provisioning and deprovisioning across software-as-a-service applications. He said the capabilities reduce IT workloads by decreasing password resets and access requests.

Addressing Security Risks Through Zero Trust

The platform supports zero trust principles through the implementation of least privilege access, continuous authentication and automatic deprovisioning of accounts, noting that the capabilities reduce security risks tied to delayed access revocations.

“Okta Workflows provides the foundation for agencies to modernize their identity operations while supporting the broader OneGov vision of unified, efficient Government services,” Jacyna said.

Carahsoft partnered with Okta to make the platform available to the public sector through the GSA Schedule, Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions and 2nd Generation Information Technology contract vehicles. According to the Carahsoft director, the procurement channels simplify purchases and ensure agencies can access pre-negotiated pricing and terms.