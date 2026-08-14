Integral Federal Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification

Integral Federal’s CMMC Level 2 certification validates the company’s ability to protect sensitive government information

The achievement follows previously announced efforts to meet CMMC requirements

Company leaders have emphasized the importance of defending customer data and networks

Integral Federal has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2 certification following a formal assessment conducted by an accredited certified third-party assessment organization.

What Does the Certification Mean?

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday the certification demonstrates its capacity to safeguard sensitive data tied to mission-critical operations for the Department of War and other national security customers.

Paul Perdue, senior director of security at Integral Federal, said the company remains focused on safeguarding customer data and networks amid elevated cybersecurity threats. He added that the certification reflects Integral’s commitment to protecting sensitive information while supporting customer missions.

The certification follows comments from Integral Federal Senior Vice President for Operations John Humphrey in an April ExecutiveBiz Spotlight interview, in which he described CMMC compliance as a continuation of the company’s longstanding commitment to protecting sensitive information and supporting national security missions.

“We have consistently aligned our security practices with federal cybersecurity standards and believe our customers deserve the highest levels of protection,” said Humphrey.

What Other Certifications Does Integral Federal Hold?

Integral Federal maintains several other independently audited certifications, including Capability Maturity Model Integration for development and services at maturity level 3, along with ISO 9001, ISO 20000 and ISO 27001. The company said its investment in security fundamentals and independent certifications helps customers manage risk, sustain resilient operations and support national security missions.