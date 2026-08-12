Parsons has been awarded the Non-Kinetic Effects contract

The $40 million contract involves developing electronic warfare capabilities that can counter adversarial technologies in contested environments

The project has a base period of one year and four-and-a-half option periods

Parsons has secured a $40 million contract to support the development of next-generation electromagnetic warfare capabilities aimed at bolstering national security missions, the company said Tuesday.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee award, known as the Non-Kinetic Effects, or NOKE, contract, includes a one-year base period plus four-and-a-half option years.

What Will Parsons Deliver Under the NOKE Contract?

Under the contract, Parsons will develop advanced electronic warfare technologies built to counter and disrupt adversary systems in contested operational environments. The company said the capabilities are intended to help U.S. and allied forces establish and sustain an operational edge across every domain of the battlespace.

“Parsons is built to move at the speed of mission need,” said Parsons Defense and Intelligence President Mike Kushin, adding, “Our focus is on accelerating capability into the hands of the warfighter, increasing lethality, strengthening decision dominance, and ensuring our customers maintain overmatch across the electromagnetic battlespace.”

What Are Some of the Contracts Parsons Has Landed This Year?

Before the NOKE contract, Parsons was awarded a potential $184 million contract by the Department of the Navy to support the Intelligence Carry-On Program , an all-source intelligence platform designed to strengthen battlespace awareness and operational readiness. The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract calls on the company to rapidly deliver portable, ruggedized capabilities that help warfighters operate effectively in demanding environments.

Parsons subsidiary Space Ground System Solutions received an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $245 million to provide software and operational support for the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Blossom Point Tracking Facility in Maryland. Awarded in June, the agreement will be executed through two concurrent cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders covering software development, cybersecurity and IT infrastructure work at the ground station, with completion targeted for June 2031.