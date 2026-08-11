Lockheed Martin has launched the Strigo product line of modular defense technologies

The company implemented a common architecture approach to align Strigo radio frequency sensors and missile datalinks and seekers

Strigo has its own product center that allows for technology customization and anticipatory research

Lockheed Martin announced Monday the unveiling of the Strigo lineup of modular defense technologies built on common architecture. The brand includes radio frequency sensors, missile datalinks and missile seeker systems built on a common baseline, which is designed to let the company reconfigure the capabilities rapidly across mission areas, including air defense, missile defense and air-to-surface strike.

The Strigo product line is supported by a dedicated center established by Lockheed Martin less than two years ago to serve as a storefront of available and near-ready technologies that customers can tailor to specific mission requirements. It is also a hub for anticipatory research aimed at fielding new RF sensor and missile technology ahead of formal customer requirements.

What Are Lockheed’s Plans for the Strigo Product Center?

Lockheed Martin said the product center has already advanced multiple concepts from design through testing, with technology developed for Strigo informing aspects of the seeker package for the Precision Strike Missile Increment 2 program.

The defense contractor has invested $250 million to date in the Strigo Product Center.

What Did Lockheed’s Stacy Kubicek Say About the Strigo Product Center?

Commenting on the Strigo Product Center, Stacy Kubicek, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Sensors and Global Sustainment, said, “By putting proactive research and development at the forefront, the Strigo Product Center lets us test and deploy new solutions at unprecedented speed. That’s how we turn ‘what if’ into ‘what’s next’ faster than ever before.”

“Leveraging our deep expertise in advanced sensor and missile technologies, this long-term investment reshapes the way we develop and deliver next-generation, mission-ready capabilities, ensuring our warfighters have the solutions they need the moment threats evolve,” Kubicek added.