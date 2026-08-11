SAIC Expands Board With David Benson & David Cush

David Benson and David Cush will join SAIC’s board of directors, effective Aug. 20

Both executives will sit on the board’s Audit Committee

Board Chair Donna Morea said the appointments will strengthen SAIC’s strategy and operational performance

SAIC has appointed David Benson and David Cush to its board of directors , expanding the board to 12 members, the company announced Monday.

What Roles Will Benson and Cush Hold?

The executives will officially assume their new roles effective Aug. 20, with both serving on the Audit Committee. Benson will additionally join the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, while Cush will take a seat on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

According to SAIC, the additions bring experience in enterprise transformation, financial management, capital allocation and governance. Board Chair Donna Morea said the new directors will help strengthen oversight of the company’s strategy, operational performance and shareholder value.

Who Is David Benson?

Benson brings a financial services background shaped by more than 20 years at Fannie Mae, including five as president. In that role, he oversaw annual revenue exceeding $25 billion and a workforce of roughly 8,000 employees. His tenure also included positions as interim CEO, board member, chief financial officer, executive vice president of capital markets and treasurer.

Prior to joining Fannie Mae, Benson spent 14 years at Merrill Lynch. He currently serves on the boards of Essent Group and Opendoor Technologies and previously spent nine years as a board member of U.S. Fintech, formerly known as Common Securitization Solutions.

Who Is David Cush?

Cush’s career spans more than three decades in aviation and transportation leadership. Prior to SAIC, he spent over four years at Service King Collision, serving as both CEO and board member. Before that, he led Virgin America for nearly a decade as president, CEO and director, during which he took the airline public and later oversaw its acquisition by Alaska Airlines.

The executive spent two decades at American Airlines in senior leadership roles covering global sales, operations, planning, finance and commercial strategy. He also served as chief operating officer of Aerolineas Argentinas.

Benson and Cush join a board that has undergone several changes this year. In April, SAIC appointed P-1 AI executive Paul Eremenko and retired Navy Adm. Michael Rogers to the board, adding expertise in technology, cybersecurity and intelligence.