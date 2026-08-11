Odyssey will serve as the prime contract lead for the $934 million Technical and Management Advisory Services deal

Testing activities will cover areas such as software deployment and sensor hardening

The company expects to support the program with a 750-strong workforce across multiple U.S. locations

Odyssey , a provider of integrated defense capabilities and technologies, has secured a $934 million contract to provide technical and management advisory services, or TMAS, for cybersecurity testing activities under the U.S. Air Force Test Center’s 96th Cyber Test Group, or CTG.

What Will the TMAS Contract Cover?

According to a press release received by ExecutiveBiz, Odyssey is tasked as the prime contractor responsible for supporting the development test organization. The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company will conduct end-to-end cybersecurity tests on weapon systems, including new code deployment and sensor hardening. The work will include determining whether these capabilities are ready for real-world deployment and can meet the needs of warfighters.

Matt Kasberg , CEO of Odyssey, said the company will apply its engineering, testing and cybersecurity experience to support the Air Force’s cyber test mission.

“Supporting the Air Force Test Center’s CTG mission as lead test organization for C5ISR, cybersecurity, and electronic warfare operations developmental testing aligns directly with Odyssey’s experience across the Department of War, specifically our strong presence and unique understanding of successful program evolution through rigorous technical acquisition cycles,” Kasberg added.

What Are the Contract Details?

Odyssey said the TMAS 3 CTG contract carries a one-year base period plus four option years. The company will base its operations at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, with work extending to 12 additional locations throughout the continental U.S. Odyssey intends to employ around 750 full-time personnel for the project.

The contract is part of the Air Force Test Center’s broader TMAS program. TMAS 3 serves as the center’s enterprisewide vehicle for management and advisory services, supporting activities such as program management, acquisition support, engineering, logistics and research and development. Aside from Odyssey, the Air Force also awarded TMAS-related contracts to Aventis and Gauss Management Research and Engineering.