Jonathan Aberman, CEO of Hupside, has published a book arguing that organizations should measure what people contribute beyond what artificial intelligence can produce.

The book proposed scoring what a person adds beyond what AI alone would produce

It serves as the scientific foundation for Hupside’s commercial assessment tools

Navy CTO Justin Fanelli and Rep. Don Beyer commented on the book

Hupside CEO and co-founder Jonathan Aberman has published a book arguing that organizations should measure human contribution against what artificial intelligence can generate on its own.

Hupside told ExecutiveBiz on Monday that the book, titled “The Originality Dividend: Why Human Original Intelligence Is the Most Valuable Asset in an Age of AI,” provides the scientific foundation behind the company, which offers tools that attempt to quantify Original Intelligence.

What Does Aberman Mean by Original Intelligence?

Original Intelligence is Hupside’s term for the human capacity to generate ideas, exercise judgment and reach outcomes AI cannot reach unaided. Aberman argues that capacity produces measurable economic value and should be managed like any other asset.

He also puts forward what the company calls value signal collapse, the idea that polish and credentials no longer reliably indicate original thinking, since AI can supply both.

How Does the Book Relate to Hupside’s Products?

Hupside introduced Hupchecker earlier this year, an assessment that produces Original Intelligence Quotient scores for individuals and teams. A second tool, Hupmapper, is due this fall to apply the same measurement to written work.

Aberman said the book draws on research in creativity, cognitive science and artificial intelligence.

What Is Aberman’s Background in Federal Work?

The Hupside CEO has advised the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the Air Force on innovation strategy over three decades of building and investing in technology companies. He served as founding dean of Marymount University’s School of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology.

Justin Fanelli, chief technology officer of the Department of the Navy and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, wrote that the book shows leaders how to treat AI as an amplifier of human originality rather than a replacement. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., who co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus, recommended it to policymakers.